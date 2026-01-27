Kohrra season 2: Barun Sobti says he did many projects before the show just for ‘money’: But I wasn't coming back happy

Actor Barun Sobti starred in the surprise hit show from 2023, Kohrra, which emerged a critical success on its release, while also getting acceptance and appreciation from the audience. Playing a cop in the show, the actor is gearing up for the release of Kohrra season 2 next month and he reveals to us how he reacted when the show came his way. Barun Sobti (Photo: Instagram) Barun Sobti shares, “I got very lucky when Kohrra came my way because I'm sure there are far more talented, far better actors than I am. In fact, I remember the first time when Sudip Sharma (creator) called me up, I was like, ‘why the hell are you calling me with such a great script’.” He adds, “It was very audacious of Sudip to have written what he wrote for us to start with and then to cast the people like me and Suvinder Vicky sir, it was pretty audacious. We actually didn't think that it was going to do this well when we started out.” Watch the full interview with the team of Kohrra 2 here:

While the actor has mostly been appreciated for his skills, his filmography includes more niche projects which are sparse in frequency. Ask him how he continues to make such choices and not get bogged down by the pressure of doing more work, and he says, “I do the things that I can resonate with. I tried a couple of things where I was just trying to make money, and every time I went back home, I was not happy.”