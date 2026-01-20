Kohrra season 2: Mona Singh joins as Barun Sobti's new boss to investigate darker secrets; release date out

On Tuesday, Netflix shared the poster of Kohrra Season 2, which shows Mona Singh and Barun Sobti attempting to solve a case. Along with the poster, a letter revealed that Barun’s character, Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, has been transferred to Dalerpura Police Station and will report for duty under his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur, played by Mona Singh. Different as they may seem, both share the same passion for throwing themselves into a case — even as the walls they’ve built to escape their pasts crumble in front of them.

After a successful first season, the makers of Kohrra are back with another season, with Mona Singh joining the show as Barun Sobti ’s new commanding officer. The makers recently revealed the premiere date along with the show’s poster, leaving fans excited.

The caption on the post read, “Dhundh mein sach kho jaata hai.Aaiye iss naye shehar mein, sach ko dhundne (In the fog, the truth gets lost. Come, let us search for the truth in this new city). Watch Kohrra 2, starring Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, out 11 February, only on Netflix.”

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One comment read, “Been waiting way too long for this. Finally!!” Another wrote, “Season 1 was damn good, fingers crossed for season 2.” A third comment said, “Damn! What a cast. I am seated for season 2.”

About Kohrra Season 2 Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, once again rooted in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain, where “silence often speaks louder than a confession.”

A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series. Sudip Sharma, the visionary creator and showrunner of Kohrra, steps into the director’s chair alongside Faisal Rahman.

Speaking about Season 2, Sudip Sharma said, “It’s quite exciting to be back. Season 1 allowed us to explore quieter tensions — between people, between past and present. This season as well, we’ve tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with characters rooted in a universal reality we’ve seen play out across the country. The show is an emotional rollercoaster. Barun and Mona have done a fantastic job, and I can’t wait for people to see it for themselves.” Kohrra Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on 11 February.