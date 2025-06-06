After Deepika Padukone, Barun Sobti champions 8-hour shifts: ‘Producers want us to work 12 hours everyday’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit over an eight-hour shift demand has brought the issue of working hours in Bollywood to the forefront. Filmmakers like Mani Ratnam and Tarun Mansukhani have expressed their support for Deepika. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, actor Barun Sobti has also voiced his support for eight-hour shifts for actors. (Also Read: I started slow and picked up gradually: actor Barun Sobti on his showbiz journey) Barun Sobti vouched for 8-hour working shifts for actors.

Barun Sobti vouches for 8-hour shifts for actor

When asked if he would ever want to become a producer, Barun revealed, “I am getting into co-production and things like that, but when I become a producer, I want to be the kind who is large-hearted. I will not make my people work excessively. I think it’ll be like eight-hour shifts.”

Barun says Producers make actors work for 12 hours everyday

He further spoke about whether he would implement corporate-like timings from 9 to 5. Barun said, “I won’t mind that. With respect to hours, less working hours, a good life for everyone. We work a lot, and all producers want us to work 12 hours and travel two hours every day. So it’s a little tough, especially for people who aren’t paid well. A lot of people work harder than I do, but aren’t compensated adequately. I would like to make everyone’s life simpler, if at all, I become a producer someday.”

Deepika, who recently embraced motherhood, reportedly refused to work more than eight hours a day and requested extra pay for shoots extending beyond 100 days for Vanga's Spirit. Her demands reportedly didn’t sit well with the director, who later replaced her with Triptii Dimri.

Barun Sobti's upcoming series

Meanwhile, Barun will next be seen in the second season of his popular show Kohrra. Co-directed by Sharma and Faisal Rahman and penned by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, the show is produced by Film Squad Productions in collaboration with Act Three Productions. The series also stars Mona Singh in a key role. The show's release date is yet to be announced, but it is scheduled to premiere on Netflix this year.