Mona Singh slams women being given 'expiry date' in film industry: ‘Men in their 60s still play romantic leads’

Actor Mona Singh is set to don the uniform in the second season of Netflix’s Kohrra. The actor, who plays a challenging role of a cop investigating a woman's murder while dealing with personal tragedy, recently spoke about her role and why the Indian film industry has double standards. Mona Singh will be next seen in the second season of Kohrra. (PTI Photo)

Mona Singh on playing older characters In an interview with PTI, Mona spoke about playing characters in their 50s and 60s on screen while still being in her 40s. “I have not cared about my on-screen age. I really haven't because I'm very confident and I know who I am. There's nothing to prove, which is why I keep taking risks. People often ask me, 'Why are you so old on screen?' I would say it doesn't matter. It's the character that I'm playing and it really excites me,” Mona said.

The actor admitted that people in the industry are wary of older actors getting meatier parts. “It's only in this industry that women come with an expiry date. And it is so sad. Whereas men in their 60s can still play the romantic leads, women can't. But I have never really cared about that because I didn't want to be that,” she added.

'Honoured to be in Kohrra' Mona called being part of Kohrra season 2 an absolute honour, saying she is a fan of creator Sudip Sharma's work and the previous season of the show. In season two, she essays the role of Dhanwant Kaur, a cop leading a murder investigation along with Barun Sobti's Garundi, who reprises his character from the previous season.

"When the time is right, you meet the right people. And I just feel very lucky and blessed to be a part of Kohrra 2. I'm a big fan of Kohrra 1. It just resonated instantly. I'm such a Punjabi at heart. I was wondering, 'Why am I not there in season one?'... The team is magical, so efficient, warm and loving. They take their craft so seriously and have fun in life. I had a good time," she said.

All about Kohrra season 2 Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, the second season of Kohrra 2 brings a fresh case once again rooted in Punjab's wintry landscape.

Besides Mona and Barun, the series also features Rannvijay Singha, Anurag Arora, Pradhuman Singh, Pooja Bhamrah and Prayrak Mehta among others. It releases on Netflix on February 11.