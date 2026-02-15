Fans say Barun Sobti is getting the recognition he ‘always deserved’ for his stellar performance in Kohrra Season 2

A fan took to X and posted, “Straight up stellar performance! Just finished Ep4 and blown away by how completely Barun Sobti has disappeared into his character and how effortlessly he owns every single scene. What an incredible actor he is.” Another said, “Between Kohrra and Raat Jawaan Hai, Barun Sobti is one of our most watchable actors currently. I’m excited to bits about his forthcoming directed by Konkana Sen Sharma.”

Actor Barun Sobti is receiving immense praise for his performance in the second season of Kohrra. The police procedural drama which premiered on Netflix India on February 11, has received universal acclaim, with critics declaring that it is better than even its first season. Barun, who plays ASI Amarpal Garundi, has been hailed for his magnetic screen presence by many who watched the show over the last two days. Fans took to social media to shower praises for his work, and said that he has been consistently good across several mediums. (Also read: Kohrra season 2 review: A Mona Singh tour de force and Barun Sobti's subtle masterclass set the bar for show of the year )

A second user picked Barun as someone who always scores 10/10 as an actor and said, “Barun Sobti. Regardless of the medium, he excels at various genres.” A longtime fan of the actor noted, “Since a lot of you are 'discovering' #BarunSobti thanks to #Kohrra2, you should know that the guy ruled the Indian TV for a long, long time. His show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon continues to be a cult show all these years later, and his character ASR was a rage!”

“It’s honestly so lovely to see what Barun has done with his career. From pulling off ASR so effortlessly to playing such a layered, complicated character in Asur, and even his role in Kohrra, the range is insane.I love that he chose quality projects on his own terms,” said a fan. Barun played Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, the hugely popular television show which made him an overnight sensation.

“Barun Sobti might just be the last truly watchable TV actor known in every household with the potential to break big in Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput,” noted another fan.

Kohrra Season 2 also stars Mona Singh, Rannvijay Singha, Pooja Bhamrrah, and Anurag Arora. Sudip Sharma has written and directed the show.

Some of Barun's other works include Tu Hai Mera Sunday, 22 Yards, Halahal, Raat Jawaan Hai and Tanhaiyan.