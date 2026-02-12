Kohrra season 2 review: A Mona Singh tour de force and Barun Sobti's subtle masterclass set the bar for show of the year

Kohrra season 2 review Cast: Mona Singh, Barun Sobti, Rannvijay Singha, Pooja Bhamrrah, Anurag Arora, Prayrak Mehta, Pooja Bhamrrah Creator: Sudip Sharma Rating: ★★★★.5 There are several moments in the sophomore season of Kohrra, Netflix’s haunting police procedural drama, where the violence is not in the explicit, but the implicit. The terrified recoil of a bonded labour, a mother looking at a motorcycle on which her son died, and a road accident. None of these scenes show violence. Yet, brutality is central to the second season of Kohrra. The beauty - if that word can even be used for a show as grim - is in how the creators have presented that violence, and more so in how it affects the people it hits. Kohrra season 2 review: Mona Singh and Barun Sobti excel in this police procedural.

ASI Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti) has been transferred out his hometown and is working under SI Dhanwant (Mona Singh). Newly married Amarpal is hiding a dark secret from his wife, while Dhanwant is watching her husband turn himself into an alcoholic. The two need to put their personal lives aside as an NRI woman is found murdered in her brother’s house. A broken marriage, estate battle, and a shady boyfriend suggest there are more suspects than leads.

Kohrra season 2 excels like few second seasons have before, save for Delhi Crime and Paatal Lok. In six episodes, it manages to set the ambience, suck us in, and engage us with the twists and the turns. It never gets too pacy or hectic, nor does it spend too much time in setting up the world. Despite its slowness, Kohrra is never dull.

The entire dialogue is in Punjabi, and yet, you never feel the need for subtitles. For even someone like me, with only a rudimentary understanding of the language (largely through pop culture), it never gets difficult to follow. That is the hallmark of good writing, and a testament to how easy to follow the show is, despite its heavy premise.