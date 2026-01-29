Kohrra S2 trailer: Mona Singh, Barun Sobti navigate lies in gritty whodunnit; fans hail return of 'best show on OTT'
Kohrra Season 2 trailer: Mona Singh joins Barun Sobti in Netflix's acclaimed crime drama.
The gritty, foggy world of Kohrra is back. The second season of the acclaimed show sees Barun Sobti return and is joined by Mona Singh as the new chief investigator. The trailer shows the two cops battling all sorts of lies and deception while investigating the murder of a woman in Dalerpura, a small town in Punjab.
Kohrra season 2 trailer
The trailer opens with the death of a woman (Pooja Bhamrrah) found dead in her brother’s (Anurag Arora) barn. Her estranged husband (Rannvijay Singha) lives with the kids in the US. Even as layers are unpeeled and we learn they had an abusive marriage, the list of suspects grows with the deceased’s dance partner and others complicating the narrative. In the midst of it all are ASI Amarpal and SI Dhanwant Kaur, determined to get to the truth.
The trailer has received a positive response from the fans. In the comments section on YouTube, one fan wrote, “Finally, the best show on OTT is back.” Another commented, “The perfect cast, Punjabi village vibes and the story make this series a masterpiece.”
Barun Sobti, reprising the role of Amarpal Garundi, shares, “Garundi begins this season hoping to start afresh, but in a world like Kohrra, the past never quite lets go. The mystery this time is denser and more layered, and that complexity reflects in Garundi’s own journey. He’s more introspective, more guarded, and constantly negotiating with his own choices. Season 2 pushed me as an actor in new ways, and I’m excited for viewers to return to this world and experience how the story unfolds.”
Mona Singh, who is joining the cast as Dhanwant Kaur, shares, “Stepping into the world of Kohrra was both exciting and daunting because of how thoughtfully it is written. Dhanwant is a woman of few words, but immense resolve. She’s navigating loss, responsibility, and the constant need to prove herself — often without saying much at all. It’s a role that demanded restraint, and I’m grateful to Sudip sir and the team for trusting me with it. I look forward to audiences experiencing her journey within the larger, quietly intense world of Kohrra.”
About Kohrra
A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, Kohrra Season 2 is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani. This season also marks Sudip Sharma’s debut as director alongside Faisal Rahman. Kohrra season 2 releases on Netflix on 11 February.
