Singer Kumar Sanu, who recently reunited with Udit Narayan for a song after 21 years, has been a part of the music industry for over four decades and reflects on how much it has changed since the 1990s and 2000s. While acknowledging that good music continues to be made today, he feels the creative freedom that once defined the industry is missing. Kumar Sanu: Their is no creative freedom in Bollywood music anymore | Interview

"Earlier, music directors, lyricists and singers had creative freedom. If a situation was given to a music director, he could come up with 10 different options, and then the team could decide which one worked best. There was only creativity all around. That is what art is," he says.

Sanu believes that while technology has made music production easier, it has also affected the dedication and discipline that went into creating songs. "Earlier, we had to sing perfectly. We would be scared of making a mistake because if we made one, the musicians would have to play the entire thing again. There was a different kind of dedication. If the fear is gone, then the dedication is gone. If the dedication is gone, then there is no seriousness in it. Earlier, we would complete a song in one or two takes. Today, sometimes it is recorded word by word," he explains.

Pointing to the growing use of tools such as auto-tune, the singer believes technology has its advantages and disadvantages. "Today, with auto-tune and Melodyne, things have become easier. You can correct things. There are good and bad sides to technology. It has made singing and even dancing easier, but you can't form art through technology. Art is formed by God. Or you get it by heredity," says the 69-year-old.

However, Sanu clarifies that he does not believe good music or capable composers are missing from the industry today. What he misses is the freedom to experiment. "There are many people who can create good music even today. Songs are not necessarily bad. But where is that freedom? That freedom is not there," he adds.