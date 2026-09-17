Last Man in Tower strikes a chord with critics and audiences for its story, performances and nuanced storytelling

Last Man in Tower, the first Hindi feature from Spirit Media, has received strong and increasingly positive response from both critics and audiences, with particular appreciation for its layered storytelling, performances and nuanced exploration of human nature. The film was also invited for a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan this past weekend.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Last Man in Tower explores what happens when ordinary people face extraordinary choices.

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Directed by Ben Rekhi and adapted from Aravind Adiga’s acclaimed novel, the film unfolds as an intimate yet compelling examination of what happens when ordinary people are pushed to extraordinary extremes. Rather than offering easy answers, Last Man in Tower invites you into the world of the film.

The performances of Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta have been among the film’s most appreciated elements, with reviewers and audiences responding to the depth, complexity and emotional texture the ensemble brings to the story. At the heart of Last Man in Tower is a deceptively simple conflict that gradually opens into questions of morality, community, greed, empathy and the choices people make when their circumstances begin to change. The film’s storytelling allows these tensions to build organically, finding drama in the characters and their shifting relationships rather than offering easy heroes or villains. The screenplay has been adapted by Sooni Taraporevala, with Juhi Chaturvedi writing the dialogues, bringing two distinctive and highly regarded voices together to shape the film’s world, characters and conversations.

What Critics Are Saying

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What Audiences Are Saying

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{{^usCountry}} At a time when simple answers are easy to find, Last Man in Tower is resonating by asking the harder questions, and leaving audiences with plenty to think about after the credits roll. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a time when simple answers are easy to find, Last Man in Tower is resonating by asking the harder questions, and leaving audiences with plenty to think about after the credits roll. {{/usCountry}}

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(Partnered content)