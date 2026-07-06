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    Lee Sang-min reveals earning 1.5 billion won a year after clearing billions in debt

    Singer-songwriter and TV personality Lee Sang-min revealed that he earned 1.5 billion won (approx 9.33 crore) last year.

    Updated on: Jul 06, 2026 9:57 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Singer-songwriter and TV personality Lee Sang-min’s financial history has been in the spotlight for years in South Korea.

    Lee Sang-min (Photo: X)
    Lee Sang-min (Photo: X)

    The artiste had accumulated approximately 6.9 billion won in debt in 2005 after a series of failed business ventures. It took him 17 years to clear it all and in 2024, he finally became debt-free. But recently, his new financial state came to light on a game show, leaving everyone surprised.

    In the latest episode of the Wavve survival reality show Blood Game X, which released on Friday, Sang-min revealed that he earned 1.5 billion won (approx 9.33 crore) last year.

    The cast members on the show were asked to reveal their previous year’s income as part of a challenge which would determine their team’s starting funds.

    Lee was leading team P1, which saw his fellow contestants reveal their earnings to be 50 million won (approx 31 lakh), 80 million won (approx 50 lakh) and 200 million won (approx 1.24 crore), respectively. Then, Lee shared his figure of “1.5 billion won”, which left the studio fall silent in surprise.

    After hearing the numbers, his team decided against taking a financial gamble and chose its guaranteed team funds. On the decision, Lee said, “There was no reason to gamble. Since my income was the largest, I suggested we stick with what we had.”

    The revelation quickly drew attention as Lee’s financial history has been one of Korea’s most widely publicized celebrity debt stories.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Lee Sang-min Reveals Earning 1.5 Billion Won A Year After Clearing Billions In Debt
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Lee Sang-min Reveals Earning 1.5 Billion Won A Year After Clearing Billions In Debt
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