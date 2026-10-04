Exclusive| Lots of damage and unlivable: Talat Aziz on fire at Mumbai residence

Late on Friday night, veteran ghazal singer and actor Talat Aziz, suffered suffocation after a fire broke out at his residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu. Those injured due to the short circuit in the building along with the singer were his wife Bina Talat Aziz and other family members along with his trainer Sakendra Singh, who were rushed to the hospital. When contacted Aziz told us, “There was a short circuit on my ground floor and gutted the ground floor plus parts of the first floor. We suffered lots of damage and it’s unlivable until it’s restored.” He went on to add, “We are safe but had a close call.” Bina who was trapped in the bedroom upstairs was rescued through the bathroom window.The family is now recovering and has shifted to a temporary accommodation with the help of a friend. He says, "The fire spread through the house quickly within minutes and it was in flames before we could do anything. We are trying to process what happened and recovering, The love from friends and industry colleagues who called to check on us is touching."

Talat Aziz

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