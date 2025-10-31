Manasi Parekh and Tiku Talsania trolled for performing bike stunts to promote Misri, Ahmedabad police files case

National award winner Manasi Parekh’s new Gujarati film Misri arrived in theatres today on October 31. Also starring Raunaq Kamdar, Tiku Talsania, Hitu Kanodia, Kaushambi Bhatt, Princy Prajapati and Prem Gadhavi, the film is a romantic comedy. As fans rush to cinema halls to enjoy the film, Manasi along with Tiku and her other co-stars are facing legal trouble. Ahead of Misri’s release, during a pre-release event, Manasi and Tiku performed dangerous bike stunts on the busy roads of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. What began as a promotional event ended up as a brutally trolled moment, receiving flak from netizens and legal action from the Ahmedabad police.

Ahead of the release of their film Misri , the star cast decided to get creative in order to bring attention to the rom com. Actor Tiku Talsania drove a bike while standing whereas his co-star Manasi Parekh recreated the Titanic pose without a helmet while standing behind a rider, who briefly left the bike’s handle to hold her hand in the air. Traffic rules were broken and the team was trolled. Under a viral video, a netizen claimed, “Kya bewakoofi h ye actors ki,” whereas another comment read, “When “promotion” becomes more dangerous than the actual stunt scene, it’s not creativity, it’s stupidity in 4K. 🤦‍♂️.” The team later apologised for their actions.

Sharing an update on the legal action taken, the official social media handle of Ahmedabad police tweeted: “In this case, on 30-10-2025, Crime Register No. 11191051250588/2025 has been registered at "A" Division Traffic Police Station under BNS Section 281 and Motor Vehicles Act Sections 177, 184 for recklessly and negligently driving vehicles at high speed on a public road in a manner endangering human life and performing stunts. Legal action has been initiated.”

Meanwhile, Misri is receiving positive reviews online. Lauding the film, a fan shared, “MISRI is a heartfelt love story wrapped in sweetness, emotions, and melody. With stellar performances, soothing music, and cinematic finesse, it's a must-watch for every romantic heart,” whereas another review read, “A beautiful, heartfelt, and family entertainer that will touch your heart and make your eyes smile and tear up at the same time. This film is one that will stay with you long after the credits roll.”