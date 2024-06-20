Mirzapur S3 trailer drop: The internet is 'missing Munna' but can't wait for the 'bhaukaal' to come

The long wait for Mirzapur season 3's trailer is finally over. Ali Fazal, who opted to sit out of his blockbuster Fukrey franchise so as to be able to honour Guddu Pandit's journey, dominates much of the trailer. Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen bhaiyya too makes a brief appearance at the end, enough to hint at the incoming 'bhaukaal' for fans. With Munna bhaiyya out of the picture, Mirzapur's gaddi, the epicentre of power, is up for grabs. While this in itself should spell out quite a riveting watch on the cards for diehard fans of the show, something else appears to be taking centre stage, namely Munna bhaiyya's evident absence. Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi return as Guddu Pandit and Kaleen for Mirzapur season 3

The internet misses Munna

"No Munna bhaiya no Mirzapur" — this forms the premise of much of the initial bout of reactions the Mirzapur trailer seems to have accrued. Pointing out how gaping Munna bhaiyya's absence from the show feels, a comment pointed out, "Vo bhaukaal nhi raha jo Munna bhaiya ne banaya tha. Galat kiye tum prime walo". Not just the impromptu blood baths, Munna's absence has several fans worried as to which character will now bring some dark comic relief to the show. A comment read, "Trailer toh badiya hai Pr bina munna bhaiya ki comedy nhi milegi 😵‍💫". Another added, “Munna bhaiya nahi he Trailar bi itna Damdaar nahi h Pata ni series me Maja aayega bi ya nahi.”

In fact, many are anticipating a reversal of the season 2 finale in which Divyendu's Munna can be seen breathing his last. As per the internet, Munna bhaiyya is "amar" and is bound to come back. "Mera dil kehta hai munna bhaiya zinda hai 😢", read a comment. Another comment quoted a line from a previous Mirzapur episode, reading, "MUNNA BHAIYA :- Hindi Philam ke Hero hain be hum, hamein koi nahi maar sakta, hum amar hain | #EP3". Only time will tell if Divyenndu is set to reprise his iconic role. That being said, the actor has on multiple occasions, dismissed the endearing fan theories regarding a potential return from the dead.

While 'missing Munna' is an emotion almost every Mirzapur fan can relate to, not everyone has given up hope for the third season to better the series' legacy. Several comments reflecting this read, "Bhaukal aane wala h bujhe..🔥". Despite having barely a minute in the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi's return as Kaleen has made quite the impact. Comments echoing this read : “Last 10sec of kaleen bhaiya is heavier than the whole trailer 🔥🔥” and "They said K in Kaleen is for King, it means🙂👍". Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit too finally seems to have made it to the gaddi, leaving fans ecstatic. A comment read, "scene at 1:03 😍 feeling very satisfied. By seeing that Guddu pandit is sitting on the GADDI....!".

An Instagram user even took a mild-mannered dig at how long the makers have made fans wait for the next season. Their comment read, "We will watch in 1 night & again wait for 2 years for next season😂".

Mirzapur season 3 will be available for streaming on OTT starting July 5.