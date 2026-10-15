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Mismatched to go the Heartstopper and TSITP way with a movie after series wrap? Prajakta Koli answers

Prajakta Koli opens up on wrapping up Mismatched with season 4 and whether the show can return as a movie after series wrap

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 09:41:17 IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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Prajakta Koli’s foray into acting happened with the web series Mismatched, and after seven years, the show is coming to an end with season 4, expected to release by year-end. The team wrapped up the final season’s shoot last month and Prajakta insists it has been an emotional ride.

Prajakta Koli (Photo: Instagram)
Prajakta Koli (Photo: Instagram)

“It’s been seven years I have been Dimple. Every season, I would go on set on the last day and cry, but I would wipe my tears saying I will come back for the next season. This time, through the shoot, me and Rohit (Suresh Saraf, co-actor) would look at each other from across the room and dread the day it would be our last. But I remain hopeful because it’s a beautiful romance and romantic story to chalti rehni chahiye. I hope the audience watches it so much that the makers are forced to make more,” she says.

In the West, shows like Heartstopper and The Summer I Turned Pretty have returned as movies after their series wrap. Does she hope for a similar fate for Mismatched too? “Yes, you never know, we may come back as a movie. Every time on shoot, me and Rohit would discuss that it doesn’t deserve to end,” she responds.

 
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