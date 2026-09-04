Rohit Saraf shuts down dating rumours with The Revolutionaries co-star Pratibha Ranta with a witty response

Rohit recently shared a bunch of pictures with Pratibha on Instagram, and the post soon got fans wondering about their equation once again. One user asked him outright, “Are you guys dating, or are you guys dating?” Rohit had a rather cheeky response ready. He replied, “No, we acted on a show together that's releasing on 11th September. Please watch The Revolutionaries on Prime Video.”

Rohit Saraf has addressed the dating rumours surrounding him and Pratibha Ranta , and he chose to do it with a rather cheeky response. The two have been spending plenty of time together while promoting their upcoming series The Revolutionaries , which has only added to the buzz around their equation. From their joint pictures to their social media exchanges, fans have been closely watching their camaraderie and wondering if there is more to it than friendship. Now, Rohit has finally responded to the question.

Why Rohit and Pratibha sparked dating rumours Rumours about Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta being more than friends have been around since late 2025. The two were spotted together at Nikkhil Advani's Diwali party, and a video of them dancing together soon caught attention online. Since then, their frequent appearances together, especially while promoting The Revolutionaries, have continued to keep the dating talk alive.

Their social media activity has also given fans plenty to talk about. In a recent joint post, Rohit and Pratibha shared a bunch of candid pictures, including a selfie from a car and a picture of them clicking photos of each other in a lift. The post was shared ahead of the release of their song Mahiya, with the caption, “our favourite song #Mahiya from #TheRevolutionaries releases tomorrow and we cannot wait for you to love it too!!!!”

Fans, of course, were quick to shower the duo with love. One comment read, “Fav. Ppls in 1 frame”. While their camaraderie and chemistry have often grabbed attention, neither Rohit nor Pratibha has confirmed a relationship. The two have continued to maintain that they are friends.