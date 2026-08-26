Bhuvan Bam says The Revolutionaries will be the best show of 2026: ‘I say this with full confidence’
Bhuvan Bam plays Rash Behari Bose in the upcoming series The Revolutionaries. It is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 11.
Fans are eagerly waiting to see the period drama series The Revolutionaries. Amazon Prime Video unveiled that the show, which stars Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada, will release on the platform on September 11. The makers also released the trailer of the period drama series, giving fans a better look at its four central heroes, as they lead the armed resistance against the British Raj.
What Bhuvan said
At the trailer release event, Bhuvan Bam said, “I want to say a few things. All of you who follow the four of us might have seen that we have been working on the show for around the last two years and more. This show will be the year's best show and I say this will full confidence. This show comes out on September 11, watch it with your friends and family. More such shows should be made. We are very proud to be a part of it. Thank you all for showing so much support for us.”
About the show
Inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle, the period drama is directed and created for a series by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment.
Based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, the series is written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang, and Rutvi Mehta. The Revolutionaries features an ensemble cast, with Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, along with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.
The trailer introduces four revolutionaries—Rash Behari Bose (Bhuvan Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Rohit Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Pratibha Ranta), and Bagha Jatin (Gurfateh Pirzada)—as they wage an armed resistance against British rule, with the formidable General Dyer (Jason Shah) closing in at every turn. Expansive visuals and visceral action sequences bring the era to life, capturing the scale of a rebellion forming against the might of an empire. At its heart, the series is a story of youth, friendship, conviction, and sacrifice—with four young Indians risking everything for a free nation they may never live to see.
In a press statement, Bhuvan also shared, “What excited me about The Revolutionaries was that it isn't a conventional freedom-fighter drama. It's a story about four young heroes fighting for what they believe in, while navigating conflicts and a brotherhood forged in blood. Rash Behari was a 'behrupiya', a master of disguise who infiltrated British camps. Because so little archival material exists about him, I had the freedom to build him from instinct, and Nikkhil sir's clarity and conviction gave me the confidence to explore that mystery. We have had the best cast and crew come together to make this show, and I'm grateful to Prime Video for bringing these untold stories to audiences around the world.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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