Moana: This Dwayne Johnson live-action remake impresses the eyes far more than it surprises the imagination

It's the visuals that leave the first impression as you begin to watch Moana. It is a feast for the eyes, with its immersive CGI bringing an enchanting world to life spectacularly.

Moana

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The story remains virtually identical to the 2016 animated film of the same name, only this time it's brought to life with real actors. Maui (Dwayne Johnson), the demigod of the wind and sea, steals the heart of Te Fiti, prompting the ocean to choose young Moana (Catherine Laga'aia) to restore it. What follows is the same two-hour voyage across the ocean, complete with familiar encounters and emotional beats, culminating in the inevitable triumph.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} And that's where the film's biggest problem lies. When a story has already been told so effectively, in exactly the same way, and barely a decade ago, it's difficult to justify revisiting it as a live action remake. Beyond replacing animation with flesh-and-blood performers and stunning visuals, the Thomas Kail directed film offers little that's meaningfully new. It rarely reimagines or expands the original, making the exercise feel less like a fresh interpretation and more like a technically accomplished recreation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And that's where the film's biggest problem lies. When a story has already been told so effectively, in exactly the same way, and barely a decade ago, it's difficult to justify revisiting it as a live action remake. Beyond replacing animation with flesh-and-blood performers and stunning visuals, the Thomas Kail directed film offers little that's meaningfully new. It rarely reimagines or expands the original, making the exercise feel less like a fresh interpretation and more like a technically accomplished recreation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, if you are watching it as a first-time viewer, you will certainly enjoy Moana's latest version. The emotional beats of the story compliment the acting and singing performances by the actors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, if you are watching it as a first-time viewer, you will certainly enjoy Moana's latest version. The emotional beats of the story compliment the acting and singing performances by the actors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Overall, Moana succeeds more as a visual spectacle than as a creative reinvention. Its imagery, convincing performances and emotions make for an enjoyable family film, especially for those experiencing the story for the first time. But for audiences who cherish the 2016 original, this is a film that impresses the eyes far more than it surprises the imagination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overall, Moana succeeds more as a visual spectacle than as a creative reinvention. Its imagery, convincing performances and emotions make for an enjoyable family film, especially for those experiencing the story for the first time. But for audiences who cherish the 2016 original, this is a film that impresses the eyes far more than it surprises the imagination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

dwayne johnson See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON