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Moana: This Dwayne Johnson live-action remake impresses the eyes far more than it surprises the imagination

Moana impresses visually with stunning CGI and performances, but offers little new as a live action remake of the 2016 original.

Published on: Jul 11, 2026 04:11 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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It's the visuals that leave the first impression as you begin to watch Moana. It is a feast for the eyes, with its immersive CGI bringing an enchanting world to life spectacularly.

Moana

The story remains virtually identical to the 2016 animated film of the same name, only this time it's brought to life with real actors. Maui (Dwayne Johnson), the demigod of the wind and sea, steals the heart of Te Fiti, prompting the ocean to choose young Moana (Catherine Laga'aia) to restore it. What follows is the same two-hour voyage across the ocean, complete with familiar encounters and emotional beats, culminating in the inevitable triumph.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Moana: This Dwayne Johnson live-action remake impresses the eyes far more than it surprises the imagination
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Moana: This Dwayne Johnson live-action remake impresses the eyes far more than it surprises the imagination
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