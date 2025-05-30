Musician Vineet Singh Hukmani on being a new Punekar, making a song on the city: I love Pune, it's my home

I shifted to Pune 10 months ago. However, since I would visit the city so often for work, it always felt home,” says singer Vineet Singh Hukmani, who is now a proud Punekar. As someone who was a Delhiite, why did he choose Pune as his new residence? “The city is just the right size, hence everything creative related to music, art, new cuisine, etc. is very reachable. It has a great buzzing mix of cosmopolitan and traditional culture. People here balance these facets without effort. Also, quick connectivity to Mumbai and Dubai, where I do most of my production work is a bonus,” says the musician, who has expressed his love for Pune through a new single, titled My New Home Pune. Vineet Singh Hukmani

He adds, “It was a spontaneous creation of gratitude for the warm welcome that I have received from the wonderful people in Pune. Home is where the heart is, where the song in your heart comes out freely and where the people around you understand and appreciate that sentiment. The song is about that warmth and affection for this new chapter of my life. I love Pune, my home.”

Since it’s his first year in the city, it also marks his first Maharashtra monsoon. Is he excited? “Pune is so green and has excellent air quality around this time of the year. There is no better time to write music than when you see raindrops trickling down your window. Also, I plan go on a road trip soon,” says Vineet.

Ask him about the music scene of Pune and if he has noticed any stark difference between Delhi and Pune in terms of music sensibilities, and Vineet says: “Pune allows me to be more global in my approach and yet the local sentiment does not take away from that. Delhi has a strong Punjabi music culture and a lot of Sufi too and while that is good, it can be too dominating, for me, sometimes, since I am not known for being a ‘Punjabi’ singer. Pune, on the other hand, accepts the ‘English/Hindi’ singer-songwriter in me more easily. I also find Pune open to more global genres and after this song about Pune, I am embarking on a swing jazz album and a reggae album. Both these creations have been easier for me as this city has a certain chill vibe about it.”

But does he miss Delhi at all? “Well, sometimes I do miss the food but my new friends in Pune are ensuring I am well fed. When you leave a city, you carry the good memories of that in your heart and that helps you become more confident in the new place you need to settle in. Life is about experiences and the north has given me a lot for which I am grateful,” he ends.