Neha Sharma on Chhath Puja | The festival feels like home no matter where you are

For actor Neha Sharma, Chhath Puja is more than just a festival “it is an anchor” that keeps her tethered to her roots. As the celebrations start, Sharma shares, “It’s a deep emotional resonance of the festival, the lingering aroma of Thekua, and the importance of keeping traditions alive amidst the fast-paced life in Mumbai.” Neha Sharma on Chhath Puja

Reflecting on the significance of the festivities in her heart, she says, “Chhath holds a very special place in my heart because it’s one of the most important festivals of Bihar. What makes it so beautiful and unique is that we worship not just the rising sun but also the setting sun. I think there’s something very meaningful about acknowledging both faith and humility.”

The nostalgia of childhood memories remains intact for her, she shares, “Some of my fondest memories are of the atmosphere around Chhath, the preparations we had at home, the traditional food, the songs and the excitement in the days leading up to the festival. There’s a very different energy during Chhath in Bihar. The entire community comes together, and you can feel the devotion everywhere. I think what stays with me most is that sense of togetherness. It’s a feeling that’s difficult to recreate anywhere else.”

On what specific traditions she misses most while away, Sharma mentions the iconic festive prasad. “Without a doubt, it’s Thekua! It’s such a quintessential Bihari delicacy and has a very special association with Chhath Puja. The taste and aroma instantly remind me of home and childhood. It’s one of those things that you grow up looking forward to, and even today, no Chhath celebration feels quite complete without it. It’s more than just a sweet; it’s a part of our memories and our culture.”

Witnessing the festival’s growth onto the global stage brings her a deep sense of pride. “It makes me incredibly proud to see Chhath Puja being celebrated across the world today. What was once largely associated with Bihar is now bringing together Bihari communities across different countries and cultures. I think that’s beautiful because it shows how deeply people connect with their roots, even when they are far away from home. It’s also a wonderful way for younger generations to understand and embrace their culture. For me, seeing our traditions receive this kind of recognition is a matter of great pride.”

Balancing a demanding work with the call of tradition is not always easy, but for Sharma, it is a non-negotiable priority. “I think festivals like Chhath remind you to pause and make time for the things that truly matter. Work can get hectic, especially with shooting schedules, but I always try to stay connected to my traditions, no matter where I am. Even if I’m unable to celebrate every ritual in person, I make sure I’m part of the celebrations in whatever way I can. For me, it’s not just about taking a break from work; it’s about staying connected to my roots,” concludes the actor who will next be seen in upcoming Punjabi film Sanjog, which stars Jassie Gill.