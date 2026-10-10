New couple alert? Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban’s alleged secret meetings following their divorces

American singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez and Australian-American country singer and songwriter Keith Urban have sparked fresh romance speculation, with reports claiming the two have stayed in close contact following their respective high-profile breakups. The two singers share a history, having worked together as judges on American Idol in 2014, alongside Harry Connick Jr. Lopez returned for the show’s 13th season, with the trio continuing together for another season. While their time on the panel established a friendly working relationship, there has been no confirmed romantic involvement between Lopez and Urban. Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban’s alleged secret meetings following their divorces

According to an unnamed source cited by RadarOnline.com, the two have allegedly been communicating frequently and may have met privately, with their friendship reportedly growing closer as they navigate life after marriage. However, neither has publicly confirmed the claims.

Lopez’s personal life has long drawn attention, particularly her relationship with actor Ben Affleck. The two first got engaged in 2002 before calling it off in 2004, only to rekindle their romance nearly two decades later. They married in 2022, but Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, citing April 26, 2024, as their date of separation.

A look at their past relationships Jennifer Lopez has had several high-profile relationships over the years. She was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony before rekindling her romance with actor Ben Affleck in 2021. The two had first got engaged in 2002 but called it off in 2004. They married in 2022, but Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, citing April 26, 2024, as their date of separation. She was also previously engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, with the couple splitting in 2021.

Keith Urban, meanwhile, was married to actor Nicole Kidman for nearly 19 years. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Their separation was reported in September 2025, with their divorce finalised in January 2026.