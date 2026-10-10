‘No idea where we're going’: Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington after the couple was detained during Mumbai protests

Actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend, actor Lekha Washington, have been detained during protests in Mumbai on Saturday. Lekha has now shared a video on Instagram from inside a police vehicle as the situation unfolded.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
In the video, she informed her followers that the protesters had been detained and were being taken away in a police vehicle. “Folks, we have been detained. We are all in a cop car. I am going to send the pin. Can you please follow that? I have no idea where we are going. Let's hope for the best,” she said, appealing to people to keep track of their location.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
The couple's detention comes amid protests in Mumbai held in solidarity with demonstrations in Delhi. The gathering was linked to the Cockroach Janata Party, which has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
The couple's detention comes amid protests in Mumbai held in solidarity with demonstrations in Delhi. The gathering was linked to the Cockroach Janata Party, which has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
{{/usCountry}}
August Kranti Maidan, a historically significant location associated with the Quit India Movement, was among the locations where protesters planned to assemble. Police personnel were deployed to prevent gatherings in violation of restrictions, and several protesters were detained.
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.