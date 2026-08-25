Imran Khan says highest pay cheque of his life came from his ‘most miserable film’

Actor Imran Khan has opened up about the price of chasing money and how one of the biggest pay cheques of his career ended up coming at the cost of his happiness and peace of mind. Reflecting on the experience, the actor said in an interview with Brut India that it taught him an important lesson about knowing when a financial reward is simply not worth the personal trade-off. Imran Khan recalls when he felt miserable on a film set.

Imran Khan recalls most miserable experience on the film Imran recalled getting his ‘highest’ pay cheque for an unnamed film, but having the most ‘miserable’ experience of his life while shooting it. He said, "The film I made that specifically gave me the highest pay cheque in my life was also the most miserable film I made. The process of making it. That taught me the lesson of how much that money is worth and how much your time and peace of mind are worth. What’s your trade-off point? What’s the point where you say, ‘Keep the money’.”

The experience taught Imran to set boundaries for himself. The actor revealed that now, he won't do any project just for money. “When someone says, ‘Take this money and do this’, I say no, I won’t do that for your money. You will reach a point somewhere to the idea that there is a price, but I would like to think that we also have a line that we won’t cross for the money. Even if the price is double, or three times the money, I still won’t do that. When you find that, it does something to your head,” he said.

About Imran Khan's career and comeback Imran Khan made a memorable Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. Backed by his uncle and actor Aamir Khan, the film became a major success and established Imran as the quintessential young romantic hero of his generation. He followed it with films such as Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Katti Batti. While Delhi Belly emerged as one of his most acclaimed films, several of his later projects struggled at the box office.

After Katti Batti in 2015, Imran stepped away from acting and largely kept himself away from the spotlight. Over the years, his absence became a subject of curiosity among fans, with many continuing to hope for his return. In 2023, he began reconnecting with audiences by sharing behind-the-scenes memories from his earlier films, which sparked renewed interest in his career.

His comeback finally began in 2026 with a cameo in Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, marking his return to the big screen after nearly a decade. The appearance was particularly nostalgic as Imran reunited with his Delhi Belly co-star and friend Vir Das. Imran is now set to make his full-fledged comeback with Netflix's Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, directed by Danish Aslam, who previously worked with him on Break Ke Baad. Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film has been described by Imran as a "grown-up romantic comedy" that is more age-appropriate for where he is in life today. The film is currently in post-production and is scheduled to release later this year.