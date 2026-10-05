Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak's wife Shivaleeka Oberoi tears up seeing thank you note for her in end credits: ‘I believed in you’
Drishyam The Conclusion has started on a bumper note at the box office, crossing ₹175 crore within two days of release in India.
Drishyam 3 is on a rampage at the box office. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has managed to cross the ₹175 crore mark in 3 days, and is now poised to cross the ₹200 crore mark today! The thriller is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who is receiving praise for handling the story with great skill and concluding it well. Now, Abhishek's wife, actor Shivaleeka Oberoi has shared a video of her watching the film in a theatre.
Shivaleeka gets emotional
In the video shared on Instagram, Shivaleeka was emotional seeing that her husband had penned a thank you note for her in the end credits of the film, crediting her for her support throughout the journey. She shared a heartfelt note in the caption and wrote, “I teared up when I saw this on the big screen. And judging by the messages I’ve been getting, I’m clearly not the only one who thought this was pretty special.”
She added, "When you started this journey, there was so much that life was about to bring our way. There were sacrifices, difficult days, time apart, and so many moments that tested us. But through it all, I believed in you, in your vision and in what you were creating.
Today, watching the world celebrate what you created makes every bit of it feel worth it. And sometimes I look at Aarika and think..how lucky is she going to feel one day knowing her father directed Drishyam. So incredibly proud to be your wife!"
About their relationship
Earlier this year in April, Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi celebrated the arrival of their baby girl. Their post read, “In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious baby girl. Blessed parents — Shivaleeka & Abhishek.” The caption added, “Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form.”
Abhishek and Shivaleeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2023. They met while working on the film Khuda Haafiz (2020), which was directed by Abhishek.
All about Drishyam: The Conclusion
Drishyam: The Conclusion sees Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar for one final time. The film also marks the return of Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are the new entrants to the cast.
The film, presented by Star Studio18, and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek, released in theatres on October 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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