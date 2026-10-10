Exclusive| No valid legal basis, says Salman Khans’s legal team on Kala Hiran case

The Delhi High court on Friday sought Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s response to a petition filed by the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which requested the court to reject Khan’s suit against the movie, citing lack of territorial jurisdiction.The actor had earlier sought restraint on the release of the film purportedly based on him.Justice Tejas Karia issued a notice to the actor on producer Amit Jani’s application, which also sought a stay on further proceedings in the suit and Salman was granted four weeks to file his response. The matter has been listed for hearing on December 16.

Salman Khan

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In his petition, producer of Kala Hiran, Amit Jani said neither the actor nor any of the defendants resides or carries on business within the Delhi high court’s territorial jurisdiction.He contended that mere accessibility of the film’s teasers, posters and related publications in the national capital cannot confer jurisdiction on the Delhi high court.

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{{^usCountry}} He also opposed the relief sought by Khan to restrain the film’s release, saying that an injunction against a completed cinematographic work is an extraordinary remedy and that a short teaser cannot provide a complete assessment of the movie’s context and overall impact.Speaking to us Salman’s legal team represented by Parag Khandhar and Chandrima Mitra say, “According to us this application has no valid legal basis and Delhi high court has jurisdiction to entertain this suit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also opposed the relief sought by Khan to restrain the film’s release, saying that an injunction against a completed cinematographic work is an extraordinary remedy and that a short teaser cannot provide a complete assessment of the movie’s context and overall impact.Speaking to us Salman’s legal team represented by Parag Khandhar and Chandrima Mitra say, “According to us this application has no valid legal basis and Delhi high court has jurisdiction to entertain this suit.” {{/usCountry}}

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