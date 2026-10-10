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Exclusive| No valid legal basis, says Salman Khans’s legal team on Kala Hiran case

The Delhi High Court gave Salman Khan four weeks to respond to the makers of Kala Hiran

Updated on: Oct 10, 2026, 15:29:00 IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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The Delhi High court on Friday sought Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s response to a petition filed by the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which requested the court to reject Khan’s suit against the movie, citing lack of territorial jurisdiction.The actor had earlier sought restraint on the release of the film purportedly based on him.Justice Tejas Karia issued a notice to the actor on producer Amit Jani’s application, which also sought a stay on further proceedings in the suit and Salman was granted four weeks to file his response. The matter has been listed for hearing on December 16.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan

In his petition, producer of Kala Hiran, Amit Jani said neither the actor nor any of the defendants resides or carries on business within the Delhi high court’s territorial jurisdiction.He contended that mere accessibility of the film’s teasers, posters and related publications in the national capital cannot confer jurisdiction on the Delhi high court.

 
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