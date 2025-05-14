Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Pankaj Tripathi: Talented newcomers ke paas bas PR machinery nahi hoti hai

ByAkash Bhatnagar
May 14, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi highlights that many new actors struggle to connect with audiences due to a lack of media presence, emphasizing the need for better PR 

Bollywood films are experiencing a challenging time at the box office, with even anticipated releases facing dry runs. Weighing in, actor Pankaj Tripathi points out the “obvious” solution: “Aur zyada rooted stories hon, aur kya?”

Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi

The 48-year-old, last seen in Stree 2 (2024) and currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series, feels that stories rooted in our culture are the ones that connect with the emotions of the audience. “Mimi (2021) is a great example. It was an interesting story, but the backdrop of it was so rooted, and it was based in culture, thus people related to it,” he says.

Other than looking for relatable, fresh stories, filmmakers in recent times have also iterated the need for reinvention, particularly with new faces. And here, Pankaj insists that it’s easier for newcomers to grab opportunities: “When we entered, there was no web space. It took me 18 years to make a place of my own in the industry. But on OTT, you see so much new talent in every show and film.”

While fresh faces are getting exposure, the actor also points out what is missing. “Kaafi naye talent audience ke dil mein apni jagah bana pa rahe hain, jaise ki Laapataa Ladies (2023) wale actors (Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava). Woh kaam acha karte hain, bas unke paas PR machinery nahin hoti ki wo apne kaam ki prashansa karwa payein. They aren’t able to reach the right people to get articles published on them,” Pankaj explains, adding, “We are now a bit experienced, so we have some connections with the media. Newcomers don’t; they just need space in the media and they will reach people more.”

Wednesday, May 14, 2025
