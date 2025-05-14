Criminal Justice A Family Matter trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Madhav Mishra must win a case with three truths. Watch

Criminal Justice A Family Matter trailer: Pankaj Tripathi is back as lawyer Madhav Mishra as he takes on a new case. The makers released the trailer of the show on Wednesday, and the stakes are higher for Madhav Mishra this time as what begins as a straightforward defense quickly spirals into an intense three-way courtroom clash. (Also read: Pankaj Tripathi to be back as Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice. Here’s the biggest update about season 4) Criminal Justice: A Family Matter trailer sees Pankaj Tripathi defend his client in scandalous murder case.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Madhav Mishra being summoned by a woman named Anju Nagpal (Surveen Chawla), with a new case. Dr. Raj Nagpal (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend. Madhav tells Raj that even though he believes that it was not him who did the murder, the police won't.

More secrets emerge about Raj's affairs, and in a shocking turn of events, it is Anju who also gets arrested. The public prosecutor's shocking allegations make it difficult for Madhav to believe who is hiding the truth from him. The show has been promoted with the tagline: ‘Iss Baar Sacch ke Do Nahi, Teen Pehlu Hain (This time, truth has not two, but three sides).’

Fan reactions to Criminal Justice 4 trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “This season is going to break all records of courtroom drama.” “Please drop all episodes together, cannot wait!” said a second fan. Another said, “Madhav the Legend is back in Court. This looks so good!”

Talking about the show, Pankaj Tripathi shared, “This season of Criminal Justice is more than just a return to the courtroom for Madhav Mishra - it is an intense battle of minds, and he is facing two of his fiercest opponents yet fighting on a case that is multifaceted. Stepping into Madhav Mishra’s shoes and shooting for Criminal Justice is always a learning experience. He is such a lovable character and I feel like he has now become my alter-ego. We also have some very talented actors joining us this season who add so much value to the story. I am excited for all my fans to watch the show on JioHotstar.”

Apart from Pankaj, the show also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Khushboo Atre, Barkha Singh, Aatm Prakash Mishra, alongside Mita Vashisht and Shweta Basu Prasad in pivotal roles.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, season 4 of this show will stream on JioHotstar starting May 29.