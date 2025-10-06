Prajakta Koli on her Marathi film debut: It feels like coming back to my roots

YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli, is excited to be making her Marathi film debut with Krantihoti Vidya Marathi Mahyam. For her, the project feels like a natural return to her cultural roots. “It definitely is like coming back to my roots. Marathi is my mother tongue, it’s the language I speak at home. I had always wanted to do a Marathi film but was waiting for something that felt secure, safe and exciting,” she says. Ask her what prompted her to take this step, she credits the internet for breaking language barriers in cinema. Prajakta Koli

“The reach of content today is incredible. Stories in every language are now accessible across states and even countries, and that’s great for creators. The soul of our film is universal—it will resonate with audiences everywhere,” she explains. The 32-year-old believes audiences themselves have driven the rise of regional cinema. “They are consuming more regional content, sharing it and talking about it, which encourages producers, directors and writers to invest further. A lot of credit goes to the audience for this trend,” she notes, adding that her own journey has only just begun.

“I stepped out of my YouTube universe six years ago and started acting in 2019 with Mismatched. So I’m still fairly new, still learning. This film has come at the perfect time.” While she never feels out of place on a film set, the Marathi project gave her a special sense of belonging. “Usually on sets, I look for fellow Maharashtrians to chat with in Marathi. This time, everyone spoke the language—it instantly felt like home,” she recalls, adding: “One of the reasons I was excited to work on this film was of how the makers and their vision to show portray female characters—progressive, equal and relatable. After watching First Class Jabbaade, I even told them that if she ever made another film, I’d love to audition. That’s how this opportunity came to me. So, I do feel opportunities for women are getting better.”