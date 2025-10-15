Priya Sachdev includes Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira, Kiaan in Sunjay Kapur's birthday montage amid will dispute

Amid a fiery legal battle over the authenticity of the late Sanjay Kapur's will, his widow Priya Sachdev has pulled a diplomatic move that has left people scratching their heads. The multinational industrialist and billionaire would have turned 54 today. To commemorate Sunjay's first birth anniversary, Priya took to her social media handle to share an elaborate montage of his life, what he stood for, everything they learnt from him and the love they shared. Sunjay Kapur pictured with third wife Priya Sachdev and kids Samaira, Kiaan, Safira and Azairus (Photo: Instagram)

The cincher of it all however, stands at her including Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor — Sunjay's kids from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor, in the montage. No special mention is made of the kids, who are currently embroiled in a complicated legal tug of war with Priya over the specifics of the late scion's will, except for photos of them with their father.

The caption of the post reads, "Whatever action a great man performs, others follow. Whatever path he walks, the world pursues. He who lives with purpose and love never perishes, For the divine dwells in all who serve with devotion. — Bhagavad Gītā 3.21, 9.31, 9.29.

You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith, you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring. Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me. In the laughter of our son. In the walls you built with vision. In the stillness of evenings where I feel your peace. They say a great man’s actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely. Some souls don’t depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J. ♾️🕊️"

The video also features a voice over from Sunjay which goes, “I'm here to protect my family. I'm here to make sure I pass on the right values to my children and to my family, and to continue to uphold a certain vision for growth, for honesty, trust, and love and respect.”

Finally, Priya's tribute to him concludes with her own piece on her late husband, as she says, “My Sunjay, you taught us how to visualise and dream big. To believe in ourself in continuous self improvement. That was your mantra. To do our duties and Dharma. Your vision will always be alive. You will always stay in motion. You are the best husband, father, friend, and human being I know. Thank you for your eternal love”