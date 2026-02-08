Propose Day 2026| Prateik Smita Patil recalls his 8am wedding proposal to wife Priya Banerjee

Valentine’s Day this year is a day of double celebration for actor-couple Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee as the day will also mark their first wedding anniversary. Leading up to the special day, the couple recalls their dreamy proposal on Propose Day today. Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee “I had planned to propose Priya at the stroke of midnight on the eve of my birthday. But we had some work the next day for which we had to leave early morning, so if I had done that, we wouldn’t have got time to enjoy the moment,” Prateik Smita Patil recalls, adding, “Then two days before, on a Sunday morning, I was sitting on my ‘throne’ in the bathroom where I get some of my best ideas. I realised that we had the whole day to ourselves and it was the perfect day to propose.”

On November 26, 20243 Prateik finally took that plunge after five years of living together. He then sneaked out of the washroom, went to get the ring from where he had hidden it. “It was 8am and I saw Prateik crying in the corner, and I was like what has happened. I was lying in bed with our dog and Prateik suddenly came next to the bed and proposed to me. He was so emotional that I didn’t even understand the first question he asked me,” Priya Banerjee gushes.