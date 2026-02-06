Valentine’s Day 2026 weekend last minute travel ideas: 5 romantic destinations for couples on February 14

Valentine’s Day 2026 falls on a Saturday, providing couples the perfect opportunity to plan a romantic trip over the weekend. If you are the couple that loves to plan ahead, you are probably sorted with booking your dream destination weeks ahead. Many places across India offer excellent getaways for couples during the Valentine's weekend. (Pexel) However, if you are the ones who thrive in chaos, or the 'corporate slaves' who have little time to plan ahead, the following piece is just for you. With our lives getting busier by the day, spending quality time with the person we love has become a rare bliss. And few things guarantee that like a private getaway. While many of the hotspots may already be booked with the V-Day weekend, here are a few places that you can take your partner for a quick, cosy trip. 1. Wayanad, Kerala

Unwind in Wayanad’s misty hills, lush forests, and serene lakes for a peaceful weekend getaway. (Pexels)

What better place could there be for a comfortable couple’s trip than Wayanad, a rural district in God’s Own Country? The district is known for its lush forest cover, high altitude, and diverse wildlife. It also interests the anthropologically inclined mind, with caves containing ancient petroglyphs dating back to the Neolithic age. The many nature resorts in the region provide the perfect place to stay to make the most of the weekend of romance. 2. Coorg, Karnataka

Relax in Coorg’s misty hills, coffee plantations, and waterfalls for a serene weekend escape. (Unsplash)

If you find the hills calling, Coorg is the place to answer. The scenic district in the Western Ghats offers stunning mountain peaks, lush green landscapes, and cascading waterfalls for couples who love to spend time amidst nature. It is also home to coffee and spice plantations, with a rich local cuisine that can heighten the experience of the charming homestays or luxury resorts that you may opt to stay in. 3. Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar

Radhanagar beach on Havelock Island in Andaman; The perfect escape! (Hindustan Times)

Craving for an adventure-filled yet romantic weekend with your partner? Havelock Island is where you should head. Also known as Swaraj Dweep, the place is renowned for its white-sand beaches and vibrant coral reefs. You can pump your adrenaline together with activities like scuba diving, kayaking and trekking. Located just 70 km northeast of Port Blair, travelling comes easy with the destination. 4. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang is a Buddhist mountain town in the western part of Arunachal Pradesh with breathtaking views. (Unsplash)

Wishing for a ‘White Valentine’ cradled in snow? Turn your attention to the North-East and book a trip to Tawang, a town in Arunachal Pradesh that is right out of the hill station travelogues. The snow-capped peaks and quiet valleys provide the perfect setting to cuddle up with your favourite person. If you wish to explore the rich local heritage, the majestic monasteries are unmissable. 5. Kausani, Uttarakhand

With a panoramic view of the Himalayan peaks, Kausani is the perfect hillside destination for a romantic getaway. (Pixabay)