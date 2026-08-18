Pure nostalgia: Jonas Brothers and Vanessa Hudgens reunite at 2026 Disney Legends Awards

The Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe and Kevin) reunited with their fellow Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens at the 2026 Disney Legends Awards in California on August 16.

Although they never starred together, Hudgens and the Jonas Brothers rose to fame through iconic Disney projects like High School Musical (2006-2008) and Camp Rock (2008-2026), respectively (Photo: Instagram)

Hudgens introduced the musical trio at the ceremony, where they were presented with one of the esteemed titular honours, while reminiscing about their early days at Disney and admiring their bond as brothers.

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Although they never starred together, Hudgens and the Jonas Brothers rose to fame through iconic Disney projects like High School Musical (2006-2008) and Camp Rock (2008-2026), respectively.

A backstage photo of the stars later sparked a wave of nostalgia online, giving fans a glimpse of two generations of Disney icons coming together.



(Written by Haripriya)

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