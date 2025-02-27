Rakhi Sawant, Poonam Pandey's cameo in Sohum Shah's Crazxy has fans cheering; ‘didn’t know we needed this crossover’

Rakhi Sawant is making her mark in a way only she can — bold, unpredictable, and entirely true to her larger-than-life persona. The actor was recently featured in a brand-new song called Goli Maar Bheje Mein from the upcoming crime-thriller Crazxy, alongside Sohum Shah and Poonam Pandey, adding her signature flair to the track. The film, starring Sohum, is set to hit theaters tomorrow, and the trio’s new song perfectly captures the chaotic, fun-filled energy of the movie. The recently released music video kicks off with a bang, quite literally. The scene begins with Rakhi hijacking Sohum’s character’s car at gunpoint, setting the stage for a wild, fast-paced ride. Chaos ensues when Rakhi accidentally loses control of her weapon, leading to a scuffle between the two. Just when things couldn’t get more out of control, they crash into Poonam, creating the perfect setup for an unexpected twist. Rakhi Sawant, Sohum Shah and Poonam Pandey in Crazxy

The moment is made even more entertaining by Rakhi’s cheeky one-liner to Poonam: “Kitni baar mar ke zinda hogi?” This playful jab references Poonam Pandey’s staged death incident from the previous year. The makers shared the video on social media this Wednesday, accompanied by a caption that read, “The CRAZXY-IEST CROSSOVER for the CRAZXY-EST SONG! #Crazxy In Cinemas This Friday (28th February).”

Fans react:

The music video sparked a wave of reactions from fans, especially with the humorous reference to Poonam Pandey. Many fans jumped into the comment section, saying things like, “Oye zinda hoja...kitni baar maregi😂.” Others couldn’t help but laugh at the playful joke, with one user saying, “Kitni baar maregi behan ki pakodi 😂😂😂.”

The hilarious crossover also got its share of praise. One fan commented, “Ye crossover 😂,” while another added, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed🔥.” Some fans were already predicting Crazxy would be one of the year’s standout films, with one saying, “2025 just started, and we already have the craziest collab of the decade with Rakhi Sawant, Poonam Pandey and Sohum Shah!” Another user commented, “Bollywood screenwriters watching this: ‘We need to step up our game.’ Sohum Shah, Rakhi Sawant & Poonam Pandey are CRAZXYYY.” Others reflected on the surprising nature of the collaboration, with one writing, “If someone told me last year that Sohum Shah, Rakhi Sawant, and Poonam Pandey would share a screen, I would’ve laughed. But here we are.” The excitement is palpable, with one fan also saying, “Bro, if THIS is just February, imagine what the rest of 2025 has in store. Rakhi Sawant, Poonam Pandey and Sohum Shah ne toh Crazxy kar diya.”

As the film's release date approaches, the buzz surrounding Crazxy continues to grow. Fans can expect the unexpected when the film hits cinemas this Friday, February 28th.