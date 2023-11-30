Randeep Hooda-Lin opt for all things subtle at Imphal wedding

Short and simple is the key word for the wedding festivities of actors Randeep Hooda and his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram. When it comes to the colour theme, they have opted for subtle shades. Randeep Hooda got married to Lin Laishram in Manipur on November 29

“When it comes to their wedding festivities, they have ditched the big wedding setup for a more intimate way. They got married on November 29, and they spent the rest of the time visiting temples to seek blessings for a new start, and relief camp as well,” says a source.

They reached Imphal on Tuesday and went to seek blessings from a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district. Both opted for traditional looks for their temple visit.

“They are very simple and private people, and that is what their wedding will reflect. When it comes to their outfit, they are wearing a popular designer. Lin has opted for a red outfit, while Randeep will complement her in a more subtle way in a shade of beige,” adds the source.

According to the insider, after visiting the temple, they went to a “relief camp in Imphal where the riot affected people are displaced”.

“The ceremony was private and had Vaishnav Hindu Rituals as Lin is from Manipur. They will not be hosting any other function before their wedding, and security concerns are also one of the reasons behind it. However, they are fretting about it, as it is the way they want it to happen,” says the source.

In fact, Hooda expressed his excitement after offering prayers. “I pray for a happy future, peace for Manipur and everywhere in the world, a happy married life and many more things. I hope I get them,” he told PTI.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for a considerable amount of time, will be hosting a reception in Mumbai for all their friends and industry colleagues. “However, the date is yet to be decided for the same,” shares the source.

For the wedding, they have decided to add a mythological twist, taking a leaf from the saga of Mahabharata. “Arjuna—one of the five Pandava brothers—visited Manipura and married Chitrangada, the princess of the kingdom. And that is the theme of their wedding,” the source shared with us earlier.

It was in 2021, that the Sarbjit actor had hinted at their relationship on Laishram’s birthday. Since then they have been dropping hints of being in a relationship with each other on social media.