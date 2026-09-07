Rapperiya Baalam, Jagirdaar RV on ‘Shoorveer’ ‘Mirzapur’ row: Appalling to use it for a character like Munna Bhaiya

While Mirzapur: The Movie is drawing strong numbers at the box office, its release has been overshadowed by a brewing controversy. Rajasthani musicians Rapperiya Baalam (Ashok Manda Bishnoi) and his brother-singer Jagirdaar RV (Raghuveer Singh) have alleged that the film’s makers used his popular track, “Shoorveer,” without “seeking permission or informing them.”

Rapperiya Baalam and Jagirdaar RV

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Rapperiya Baalam, along with Jagirdaar RV, claims to have been caught unaware by the song being picked for the film. “We had no idea till we started getting congratulatory messages for the song, and it was then we decided to check on what actually had happened,” says RV.

Speaking to us, the artist states, “Shoorveer is a series and not just a song. The series, which till date has ten songs, is a tribute to our national heroes, the real warriors who fought wars and are tall historical figures. Music se hum history pahuncha rahe, yeh kabhi bhi paison ke liye nahin banayi thhi...

He continues, “Agar woh humse poonchte toh hum naya gana bana ke de dete, because that’s our work. But the song they have used is—yeh gana ke liye hum bilkul mana kar dete...

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{{^usCountry}} The duo claims to have immediately connected with the makers of the film: “Yes, we approached Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, texting them to make it clear that the song...“The makers refused to talk to us directly and said, ‘Our team will connect with you on this.’ What kind of attitude is this? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo claims to have immediately connected with the makers of the film: “Yes, we approached Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, texting them to make it clear that the song...“The makers refused to talk to us directly and said, ‘Our team will connect with you on this.’ What kind of attitude is this? {{/usCountry}}

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So now we have decided that if we are not listened to, we will surely take legal action. First things first if our demand, which is absolutely genuine, as it is our composition is not met, then hum dharne par baithenge Farhan ji aur Ritesh ji ke gharon ke bahar.”