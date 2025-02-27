Rasika Dugal on OTT actor tag: I don’t feel insecure about it at all

Rasika Dugal’s journey in acting has been a rewarding one, spanning cult favourites such as Mirzapur to the OTT hit Lootcase. With most of her projects reaching audiences through streaming platforms, does she ever worry about being typecast as an “OTT actor”? Rasika Dugal

“People have their own perceptions and they are entitled to it in a way. Sometimes, the perception can work in your favour, sometimes it won’t. There is nothing you can do about it,” says Rasika who is gearing up for Delhi Crime season three.

She adds that actors are often so engrossed in their professional commitments that they rarely have time to track public perceptions around them. “There are varying perceptions. I don’t really keep a track of it. Sometimes as actors you don’t even get to know what worked in your favour, and what didn’t. There are anyway so many things beyond your control. I don’t have a problem with these tags,” she remarks.

For Rasika, it’s her work that speaks volumes. “I don’t feel insecure, therefore, about it at all. In fact, sometimes if someone wants to use labels like ‘OTT queen’, that’s great yaar, why not?” she quips with a smile.

The love she receives for her OTT projects, she believes, is as impactful as any theatrical release. She points to the recent third season of Mirzapur as an example, noting, “It was so nice to engage with the audience of Mirzapur again, they are so loyal and full of curiosity about it. The love we get for our work is very addictive,” she signs off.