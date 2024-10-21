Rasika Dugal talks about her love for Delhi: Can't let go of eating chhole-kulche whenever I am here!

Rasika Dugal, who was recently shooting in Delhi for the third season of her show Delhi Crime as Neeti Singh, says she never misses out on the lip smacking delicacies. Rasika Dugal digs into Dilli's chhole-kulche as s he shoots with HT City.(Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

She says as she poses exclusively for HT City, “The simple answer to whether I can keep my diet in check while here is- no! I am just not able to let go of my love for chhole kulche. That one cheat meal I want, is this. I am otherwise very particular about what I eat on shoot. I don’t want to be sluggish on shoot. But we have been shooting close to Bengali market, which has Nathu’s my favourite. I can’t not go. That in my book would not be discipline but sacrilege.” During our shoot, she gets down from her car twice- and both times for chhole kulche!

College days

Rasika Dugal poses for HT City in Delhi.

Dugal, a passout from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, recalls the impact Delhi had on her, “Delhi is a very sweet space, it allowed me to own the label of ‘feminist’ with pride. They were very special years for me, while I was in college. Creatively too, my first introduction to a world of talent happened because LSR had such hugely talented women. It suddenly opened up a whole new world for me. I remember I used to stay back for holidays even when college was shut. I would go the India Habitat Centre and watch plays. The to Mandi House, I spent a lot of time there as well. This city has given me so much.”

Festive vibes

Rasika Dugal for HT City.(Raajessh Kashyap/ HT)

Dugal, who lives in Mumbai given her profession as an actor, says the vibe of Delhi is different at this time of the year. She quips, “It’s more eminent on the roads in Delhi especially during Durga Puja, which I saw recently while shooting, and Diwali is next. There were the pandals, since there’s a huge Bengali community in certain areas like CR Park. Bengali cuisine is one of my favourites. I had to choose between going to CR Park and Nathu’s, we couldn’t choose he former as it was far. It didn’t work out timing wise. But let me tell you it was one of the toughest decision I had to take.”