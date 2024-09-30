EXCLUSIVE: Delhi Crime 3 team currently shooting in Delhi NCR

t was earlier reported that actor Huma Qureshi has joined the cast of the third instalment of the Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal-starrer series Delhi Crime. Now, we have exclusively learnt that the actors have started shooting in Delhi-NCR. Huma Qureshi and Shefali Shah

“The makers wanted to start with the shoot in the Capital. The initial plan was to start early September, but they were waiting for Huma’s dates. The shooting for Delhi Crime 3 started 10 days ago in Greater Noida. Huma, Shefali, Rasika and Rajesh Tailang are currently shooting,” says a source.

The insider adds that a mix of scenes would be shot in the ongoing schedule: “Thaane (police station) ke, haveli ke aur roads ke kaafi shots Greater Noida mein shoot honge. Pehle ke seasons mein bhi Gautam Buddha Nagar ke police station ke shots thay. Then, the team will come to Delhi and cover different locations. They will be shooting here for over two months.”

The makers are planning to release the next season in splits. "The show will be out in two parts with a gap of a short time period. The plan is to release the first part by mid 2025," tells the source, concluding that many other new members will be joining the cast along with Huma, but that has been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, several media reports suggest that this season will be based on human trafficking.