Rasika Dugal on star culture creeping in OTT: People who are doing well in a certain space, should be kept on their toes

As Rasika Dugal turns a year older today, she is quite excited about how 2025 is shaping up to be for her. “I have two films, which have been travelling to festivals—Lord Curzon Ki Haveli and Little Thomas. There is one more film, and a series that I've done, directed by Rohan Sippy, and then Delhi Crime 3. There's a subsequent season of a show that I had done in 2023, which will start shooting shortly. And of course, Mirzapur The Film has been announced, and we will start shoot for it sometime this year,” Rasika Dugal shares. Rasika Dugal(Photo: Instagram)

Amid this busy schedule, Rasika has got a day off on her birthday to put her well-planned itenary in action: “I will start my day with a morning run, followed by a nice breakfast and then go to an art exhibition in town. I will end the day with a quiet dinner with family and friends at one of my favourite restaurants, and if I can fit one more thing, I would like to revisit one of my favourite films, The Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.”

Rasika is one of the people who got recognition from the OTT space. Having been part of multiple successful shows, does she feel the star culture creeping in the medium has affected the positioning of actors who emerged on the web space? “The streaming services is a space where there's room for everyone. That has been its USP as there's this sort of democratic nature which makes it viable. Every month there is a show which has newcomers and new faces. So, there is room for everyone and that's the sign of a healthy place. I hope that continues,” she responds.

The actor actually insists on the need of such shake ups. “I had a couple of successful shows when the streaming services came about, and I used to feel that we shouldn't be so comfortable thinking we are now set here. People who are doing well in a certain space, should be kept on their toes. There should be a fair amount of healthy competition. It's always good for an actor as well as the space,” she says.

However, Rasika admits that the medium is still struggling between the balance of quality and quantity. “I don't know whether it's well-balanced or not, but it’s not true that whatever is happening on the streaming services is good. There are some not so great scripts here also, but there are good scripts too. As long as there is enough material which is engaging you and is satisfying you creatively, it's all good. Once that sort of dwindles, then it becomes a problem,” she ends.