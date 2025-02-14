Rasika Dugal on the advantage of working with female actors: We make each other…

The first look of Delhi Crime 3 was released recently, and actor Rasika Dugal is excited to be returning with the show and the character, police officer Neeti Singh, that she loves. While the first two seasons gave Rasika Dugal the opportunity to work with actor Shefali Shah, in the third season, another strong female actor joins them with Huma Qureshi as the antagonist. Rasika Dugal(Photo: Instagram)

The actor raves about her co-actor and says, “I'm always amazed by Shefali because she's such a beautiful actor and a cute mother. She is always multitasking and doing so many things so well. She's also a lot of fun, so it's always fun to go back on that set with her.”

Ask her how working with female actors help her grow and evolve, and she says, “I've always worked with incredible co-actors and incredible women. I worked with Mira Nair and Nandita Das as directors, and Shefali, Tisca Chopra and all the women of Mirzapur as actors. They are all extremely talented and we only sort of make each other better. A good performance is not made in isolation, it's made because you are able to connect and collaborate creatively. All the women I work with, these are very special relationships in my life.”

While Rasika has been able to make a niche for himself on the web, it has been a long time since she arrived on the big screen. Yet, she has no qualms. “If the work comes out, it's good enough. I don't care if it comes out in the theatres or on a streaming service. That's not in my control and that's not something I worry about. Honestly, it is also not something I'm too particular about. I just want that my work should be out there, and people should get to watch It. However they get to watch it is fine,” she insists.