Ronit Roy takes a break from social media: This isn’t goodbye, just a pause

Being a part of fast paced show is world is not easy, and there are times when even stars choose to take a back seat. Actor Ronit Roy took to his Instagram handle and announced about a temporary break he has decided to take from social media, requesting understanding and support from his fans as he takes time to focus on himself. Actor Ronit Roy

The actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the love he has received and explaining why he believes stepping back is necessary at this point in his journey.

In his post, Ronit wrote, “Hey everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m taking a little break from social media. Lately, I’ve been feeling the need to disconnect for a bit, to spend some time with myself and recalibrate. This space has given me so much, love, encouragement, and moments that I’ll always cherish. But as much as I appreciate it, I also realise that sometimes stepping away is important to grow and come back stronger.”