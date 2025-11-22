Ronit Roy takes a break from social media: This isn’t goodbye, just a pause

Being a part of fast paced show is world is not easy, and there are times when even stars choose to take a back seat. Actor Ronit Roy took to his Instagram handle and announced about a temporary break he has decided to take from social media, requesting understanding and support from his fans as he takes time to focus on himself.
The actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the love he has received and explaining why he believes stepping back is necessary at this point in his journey.
In his post, Ronit wrote, “Hey everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m taking a little break from social media. Lately, I’ve been feeling the need to disconnect for a bit, to spend some time with myself and recalibrate. This space has given me so much, love, encouragement, and moments that I’ll always cherish. But as much as I appreciate it, I also realise that sometimes stepping away is important to grow and come back stronger.”
He further added, “I hope you all understand and continue to support me through this phase. This isn’t goodbye, just a pause. Your love and belief in me mean the world, and I promise that when I return, it will be with renewed energy and purpose. Till then, please take care of yourselves and keep spreading kindness the way you always have.”
In closing, the actor assured fans that this decision comes from a place of self-care and hope. “I’m not disappearing; I’m just taking a moment to breathe. I’m truly grateful for every message, every bit of support. Looking forward to reconnecting soon.”
Ronit’s post has already garnered reactions from fans and industry colleagues, many of whom praised his honesty and wished him well. His message highlights the growing importance of mental well-being and reinforces the need for public figures to prioritise their personal space despite constant digital presence.