Saif Ali Khan house robbery: The actor has received one more injury on neck

Thursday morning began on a shocking note as we got the news of an attempted robbery at Saif Ali Khan's house. The actor got stabbed during the unfortunate incident and now we have learnt a bit more about the injuries that he has sustained. Saif Ali Khan

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, has told us that there is one more injury on Saif's neck and it is also being evaluated. He informed that the surgery started at 5:30 am and is still being done. He adds that the surgery on Saif's back is over and the neuro surgeon was done with his part of surgery. Now, the cosmetic surgeon is operating on his wrist.

The Lilavati hospital management has said that the family members are inside the hospital by Saif's side. He was allegedly brought to the hospital by his son, apparently Ibrahim Ali Khan, and one house help. Saif Ali Khan was trying to come down from the house with his family when he was stabbed.

As per a video released by ANI, Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at the Bandra residence of the actor to investigate the attack on him by an intruder at his home.

Dr Uttamani had earlier told us, “Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He was brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done."

The official statement from Saif's publicist on the incident reads: "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation." Saif was injured in a break-in attempt at his and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's house at 2:30 am, police sources confirmed to HT.