‘Saif Ali Khan ki jawani’: Ibrahim steps out looking dashing, netizens finally take a break from trolling Nadaaniyan

Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan made his much-awaited debut in Bollywood. The star kid began his acting career with Karan Johar’s teen rom com Nadaaniyan, opposite Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Before the film’s release, the internet was drooling over Ibrahim’s drop-dead good looks, calling him a carbon copy of Saif in his younger days. However, after Nadaaniyan arrived on OTT, the lead stars became fodder for memes online, suffering brutal trolling at the hands of netizens. Well, it seems like trolls have finally taken a break, or at least were too blown away to troll, after Ibrahim stepped out last night looking dapper! Ibrahim Ali Khan looking dapper

Last night, Ibrahim Ali Khan along with other Bollywood stars such as Rasha Thadani and Karan Johar, attended the launch of a luxury fragrance brand in Mumbai. For the event, Ibrahim turned up clean-shaven in a black tuxedo, looking very sharp. In a viral video from the event, which has left several fans weak in the knees, Ibrahim sprays himself with perfume from a tiny bottle before walking in to pose for the paparazzi. Well, he has successfully left fans gushing over him!

There are still some trolls lurking in the shadows. For instance, one netizen claimed, “Pretty people should never open their mouths. Since I saw him act, i can't take him seriously,” whereas another wrote, “He's really cute. I wish I didn't know about his personality and acting so I could actually like him.” However, a majority of the comments under Ibrahim Ali Khan’s viral videos from last night were compliments, comparing him to his gorgeous father. For now, Iggy’s dashing looks have distracted trolls and he is now being showered with love like he was before. One such fan gushed, “Saif Ali Khan ki jawani dekh lo 😍,” whereas another comment read, “Are yar same to same papa ki carbon copy 🔥🔥❤️😍.” Another netizen stated, “like Father like son 😍😍 Copy paste 😍,” while a comment read, “Xerox copy Saif Ali khan😍.”

On the work front, Ibrahim will next be seen in KJo’s Sarzameen alongside Kajol. We wish him all the best!