Saints are having a big-screen moment: After Hanuman Ansh films on Goswami Tulsidas, Sant Ravidas, Sant Haridas, Sai Baba, Sant Tukaram and more

The phenomenal success of Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has put stories of Indian saints in the cinematic spotlight. Directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, the film, reportedly made on a budget of under ₹2 crore, has crossed ₹450 crore worldwide since its August 7 release. And Bollywood is taking notice. At least six films are now in various stages of development.

After Hanuman Ansh, two films on 16th-century poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas, a project on Sant Haridas, Sant Ravidas and Sai Baba are being made, A film on Sai Baba is complete and 2025 film on Sant Tukaram will be re-released next year (Photos: Instagram and X)

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From two films on 16th-century poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas to projects on Sant Haridas, Sant Ravidas and Sai Baba, filmmakers are turning to India’s spiritual figures for inspiration. A film on 17th-century Marathi saint Tukaram is also eyeing a theatrical re-release, while projects on Guru Nanak and Sant Kabir are reportedly in the pipeline. A second instalment of the Hanuman Ansh trilogy is also planned.

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Rambola

{{^usCountry}} Chaturvedi, who has already announced Rambola, a biopic on Tulsidas, believes the success of Hanuman Ansh has opened doors for a genre that producers were previously hesitant to back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaturvedi, who has already announced Rambola, a biopic on Tulsidas, believes the success of Hanuman Ansh has opened doors for a genre that producers were previously hesitant to back. {{/usCountry}}

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“Genuinely, ek mahaul bana hai! For many years, industry people did not believe that this genre could work. I am sure with more successful films like this they will. Spiritual films and projects on Indian saints and personalities will work,” he says, adding, “Some will surely take it as a formula, but those who make it with full honesty will get success. The good thing is that producers will now believe that such projects can work.”

He adds, “Hanuman Chalisa was the core of my debut film so it’s a natural leap to make a film on the writer of Hanmanu Chalisa which is Goswami Tulsidas. It’s my ode to the writer.”

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Interestingly, filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi also announced a film titled Rambola on Dussehra, based on the same poet-saint.

Raidas Ek Vichar

The trend extends beyond Tulsidas. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha director Abhishek Singh, who is working on Raidas Ek Vichar, based on Sant Ravidas, says, “Our cinema takes a leap towards a genre after every decade, and now I see a trend where films on saints will work if made honestly. These are legends of our country about whom not many know about extensively. So, with films on them, the audience will like it, cinema will get a new variation and people will get aware about our sant-mahatma. I have been working on it since 2024, and we will go on floor in May 2027. It will have a big chunk on Mirabai too.”

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He adds, “I take it as a very positive trend and will be commercially beneficial for makers and good content for the audience but there should not be an overkill like so many have started making mythological films AI. Like, I planned Ramayana five years back when no other project was coming but it took me five years and it’s co-incidence it’s released near another (Nitesh Tewari’s) Ramayana.”

Haridas

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For The Taj Story (2025), director Tushar Amrish Goel, Hanuman Ansh has given him the confidence to move ahead with his film on Swami Haridas, the saint associated with Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari temple (he discovered the idol of Banke Bihari at Nidhi Van): “Now, I have faith this story should be told, and we will begin the shoot in early 2027 in Vrindavan.”

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The filmmaker who hails from Meerut says, “I have been seriously working on projects rooted to our culture and history. The Taj Story was an attempt in this direction. I feel people should attempt a film when it's backed with a story line that can attract audience else make a documentary if just want to show historical facts.”

He adds, “I had an idea but after Hanuman Ansh, I got that faith that we can got confidence that such projects can work and get a back-up from producers. Thanks to Vishal Chaurvedi, makers now thinking on such projects.”

Tera Sai

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Meanwhile, Palaash Muchhal’s Tera Sai, starring Sanjay Mishra as Sai Baba, is complete and slated for an early 2027 release. The film also stars Sayaji Shinde, Manoj Joshi, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Avika Gor and Rohan Mehra. Being made in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil, the film is slated for February 2027 release. The filmmaker had also visited Shirdi with Mishra and team members to take Baba’s blessing.

Sant Tukaram

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Director Aditya Om is planning a February re-release of his 2025 film Sant Tukaram, starring Subodh Bhave, after legal issues affected its theatrical run. “The film opened with good reviews but got stuck in some issues. Now, it's the right time to bring the film back in theatre as I feel people should know about our greats,” he adds.

Trade view

However, trade analyst Komal Nahta cautions against treating faith as a box-office formula: “Audiences don't go to films just for a genre. Formule se film nahi chalti, it has to appeal. All types of films work, but just because a film on Baba worked, it does not mean all films in the same genre will work. They view films for the good content they get! It's once in a while that films work purely on faith, provided all stars are in sync."