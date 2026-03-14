Amid LPG concerns, Shri Sai Baba Sansthan temporarily curtails Prasadalaya menu

Amid concerns over the availability of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust has made temporary changes to the menu served at its Prasadalaya to ensure uninterrupted free/subsidised food service for thousands of devotees visiting the Shirdi Sai Baba temple daily; officials said on Friday. Temple trust officials confirmed that this is strictly a precautionary measure taken to manage consumption of LPG and avoid any disruption in the large-scale cooking operations at the Prasadalaya which serves free/subsidised meals to thousands of devotees every day. (HT FILE)

Temple trust officials confirmed that this is strictly a precautionary measure taken to manage consumption of LPG and avoid any disruption in the large-scale cooking operations at the Prasadalaya which serves free/subsidised meals to thousands of devotees every day.

As part of the revised arrangement, the number of vegetable dishes (sabjis) served in the meal has been reduced from two to one. Instead of serving dal and rice separately, the kitchen has begun preparing khichdi, a dish that combines rice and lentils, requires less cooking time, and guzzles less LPG.

In another change, devotees are now being given boondi as prasad after darshan instead of the traditional laddu. Officials said this adjustment too has been made to streamline kitchen operations during the current situation.

Goraksha Gadilkar, chief executive officer (CEO) at the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, said, “As of now, there is no need to worry as we have enough supply of gas for the next 15 days. In response to the developing situation however, we have decided to curtail the menu in the Prasadalaya on a temporary basis. This way, prasad can continue to be served without any concern…”

According to officials, nearly 45,000 devotees take the benefit of mahaprasad at the Prasadalaya every day and the current daily gas requirement of the Prasadalaya is 1,700kg. As of now, there is no need to worry as the sansthan has enough stock to last for the next 15 days. However, in view of the situation developing in the Gulf countries, the sansthan has decided to curtail the menu in the Prasadalaya.

Gadilkar also informed that the sansthan is using solar energy for the preparation of bhat (rice). As far as rice goes, there is no worry and khichdi is being favoured as the best option.

The Prasadalaya at Shirdi is one of the largest temple kitchens in the country and caters to thousands of devotees daily. Trust officials emphasised that despite the menu changes, the sansthan remains committed to providing food to devotees without interruption.