LPG crisis: Check city-wise cooking gas prices as supply concerns take over India

While the government has assured that there is no shortage, people across the countries are panic buying and queuing up outside depots and filling stations to ensure they do not fall short of cooking gas. Track updates on Iran US war

The heat of the West Asia conflict is being felt in India as disruption of energy supplies has created panic over cooking gas stocks in the country.

Restaurant and hotel operators are trying to retain their staff from other states, fearing that if migrant workers leave now, they may not return until after the election.

Meanwhile, the ongoing LPG crisis, which has led to the mass closure of restaurants and hotels across Kerala and migrant workers are returning to their native places, as Ramzan approaches and elections are to be held in West Bengal and Assam, PTI reported.

Amid the crisis, authorities across the country have seized hundreds of LPG cylinders from black market sellers. In Mumbai, the Food Distribution Department cracked down on a gang involved in the black marketing of domestic and commercial gas cylinders in the Worli area.

Large stock was seized as the a large stock as officials targeted illegal stockpiling and selling of gas cylinders at inflated prices in the 'Suraj Vallabhdas Chawl' area on Ganpatrao Kadam Road at Worli Naka, ANI reported quoting officials.

Also read: Delhi gurdwara body writes to Centre seeking steady LPG supply for langars

During the operation, authorities seized 64 filled 4-kg and 19 filled 12-kg cylinders of Super Gas Company, along with six filled and 58 empty 5-kg cylinders of HP Gas Company. Twenty five empty cylinders of various sizes - 12 kg, 4 kg, and 2 kg - were seized.

In Chhattisgarh, authorities seized 741 LPG cylinders from 102 locations across the state.

With inputs from agencies