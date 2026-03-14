Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Dubai building hit by debris from interception; 45 held in Abu Dhabi for ‘misinformation’

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Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: A man naps on a cafe table at the empty Al Seef market, next to the historic Al Fahidi neighborhood along Dubai Creek, one of the main tourist areas of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 13, 2026, as tourism slows amid regional tensions linked to the Iran war.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: A building in Dubai’s financial district was hit by debris from an intercepted aerial attack on Friday, AFP reported, days after companies began evacuating the area amid Iranian threats to target US- and Israeli-linked economic interests. Police in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi said on Saturday that 45 people, including several foreigners, had been arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation and filming and sharing locations of incidents online as Iran continued its strikes across the Gulf. A day after twin drone incidents, blasts were heard and smoke was seen rising in central Dubai on Friday. Authorities later said an aerial threat had been successfully intercepted, and that falling debris caused minor damage to the facade of a building in the city centre. Officials did not specify whether the intercepted object was a missile or a drone. Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain hours after a large fire broke out near the airport following Iranian drone strikes on fuel tanks. As the sirens rang out across the country, the interior ministry urged residents to take shelter and remain calm. The incidents come as tensions in the region continue to rise, with the US–Iran war entering its second week. ...Read More

A day after twin drone incidents, blasts were heard and smoke was seen rising in central Dubai on Friday. Authorities later said an aerial threat had been successfully intercepted, and that falling debris caused minor damage to the facade of a building in the city centre. Officials did not specify whether the intercepted object was a missile or a drone. Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain hours after a large fire broke out near the airport following Iranian drone strikes on fuel tanks. As the sirens rang out across the country, the interior ministry urged residents to take shelter and remain calm. The incidents come as tensions in the region continue to rise, with the US–Iran war entering its second week.