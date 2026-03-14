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    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Dubai building hit by debris from interception; 45 held in Abu Dhabi for ‘misinformation’

    By Priyanjali Narayan
    Updated on: Mar 14, 2026 7:23:45 AM IST

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Police in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi said on Saturday that 45 people, including several foreigners, had been arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation and filming and sharing locations of incidents online as Iran continued its strikes across the Gulf.

    Key Events
    • 18 Sec agoSaudi Arabia intercepts 7 drones as Iran strikes continue across Gulf
    • 27 Mins agoUAE intercepts 10 missiles; debris hits Sheikh Zayed Road building
    • 32 Mins agoAbu Dhabi arrests 45 for ‘misinformation’, filming incident sites
    • 51 Mins agoEtihad Abu Dhabi–Bengaluru flight lands safely
    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: A man naps on a cafe table at the empty Al Seef market, next to the historic Al Fahidi neighborhood along Dubai Creek, one of the main tourist areas of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 13, 2026, as tourism slows amid regional tensions linked to the Iran war.
    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: A man naps on a cafe table at the empty Al Seef market, next to the historic Al Fahidi neighborhood along Dubai Creek, one of the main tourist areas of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 13, 2026, as tourism slows amid regional tensions linked to the Iran war.

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: A building in Dubai’s financial district was hit by debris from an intercepted aerial attack on Friday, AFP reported, days after companies began evacuating the area amid Iranian threats to target US- and Israeli-linked economic interests. Police in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi said on Saturday that 45 people, including several foreigners, had been arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation and filming and sharing locations of incidents online as Iran continued its strikes across the Gulf.

    A day after twin drone incidents, blasts were heard and smoke was seen rising in central Dubai on Friday. Authorities later said an aerial threat had been successfully intercepted, and that falling debris caused minor damage to the facade of a building in the city centre. Officials did not specify whether the intercepted object was a missile or a drone.

    Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain hours after a large fire broke out near the airport following Iranian drone strikes on fuel tanks. As the sirens rang out across the country, the interior ministry urged residents to take shelter and remain calm.

    The incidents come as tensions in the region continue to rise, with the US–Iran war entering its second week.

    ...Read More

    A day after twin drone incidents, blasts were heard and smoke was seen rising in central Dubai on Friday. Authorities later said an aerial threat had been successfully intercepted, and that falling debris caused minor damage to the facade of a building in the city centre. Officials did not specify whether the intercepted object was a missile or a drone.

    Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain hours after a large fire broke out near the airport following Iranian drone strikes on fuel tanks. As the sirens rang out across the country, the interior ministry urged residents to take shelter and remain calm.

    The incidents come as tensions in the region continue to rise, with the US–Iran war entering its second week.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 14, 2026 7:23:38 AM IST

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia intercepts 7 drones as Iran strikes continue across Gulf

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said it intercepted and destroyed six drones in the kingdom’s eastern region and shot down another over the Empty Quarter desert.

    The interceptions come as Iran continues launching missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, targeting US assets, military bases, and commercial and civilian sites.

    Mar 14, 2026 6:56:57 AM IST

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE intercepts 10 missiles; debris hits Sheikh Zayed Road building

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Debris fell on a building along Sheikh Zayed Road after the UAE intercepted 10 ballistic missiles, authorities said, Khaleej Times reported.

    Mar 14, 2026 6:51:09 AM IST

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Abu Dhabi arrests 45 for ‘misinformation’, filming incident sites

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Police in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi said on Saturday that 45 people, including several foreigners, had been arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation and filming and sharing locations of incidents online as Iran continued its strikes across the Gulf.

    Mar 14, 2026 6:32:54 AM IST

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Etihad Abu Dhabi–Bengaluru flight lands safely

    Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Etihad Airways flight EY-262 from Abu Dhabi landed safely at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport despite concerns over air travel in the region amid the ongoing Iran war in the Middle East.

    News world news Dubai, Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Dubai building hit by debris from interception; 45 held in Abu Dhabi for ‘misinformation’
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