Fact-Check: Citibank's Dubai, Manama offices targeted by drone attack amid US-Iran war? Videos surface

Meanwhile, Press TV posted a video of the alleged attack. “A Missile/drone has reportedly struck the Dubai office of Citibank, one of the largest US financial institutions operating in the Persian Gulf,” the channel reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The agency further cited reports to stated that missile attacks took place in Manama.

Tasnim reported that offices related to the American bank Citigroup were targeted by unidentified drone attacks. “This area is considered one of the most important financial hubs in the Middle East and hosts the offices of many international banks and investment institutions, including Citibank,” the report added.

Iran's Tasnim News agent reported that Citibank's Dubai and Manama branches were targeted by unidentified drones Friday night. Meanwhile, state-owned Press TV shared a video on social media, reporting about the strikes. Soon, many claims were shared about the situation in the UAE and Bahrain amid the US-Iran war.

What's the truth? Press TV soon clarifief that the ‘footage is said to be from a few days ago’. Tasnim's report stated that the strikes took place on Friday. There is no official confirmation from Citibank or other authorities.

Citibank said it will close its branches and financial centres in the United Arab Emirates from March 12 to March 14 as a precautionary measure.

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US embassy in Baghdad hit Meanwhile, the US embassy in Baghdad was hit by an attack on Saturday following strikes that killed three members of a powerful Iran-backed group in the capital, security sources told AFP.

Iraq, long a proxy battleground between the United States and Iran, was quickly dragged into the Middle East war triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

A cloud of black smoke rose above the US diplomatic mission shortly after the sound of explosions on Saturday morning, an AFP journalist said.

Two security officials told AFP the embassy complex was struck by a drone.

It is the second time the US embassy has come under attack in Baghdad since the start of the war.

Later on Saturday, the embassy issued an updated security alert urging citizens to "leave now" but telling them not to come to the embassy in the capital or the consulate general in Erbil "in light of the ongoing risk of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace".

(With AFP inputs)