Delhi gurdwara body writes to Centre seeking steady LPG supply for langars

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Thursday wrote to the Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking intervention to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders to gurdwaras in the Capital so that langar services are not disrupted. The request comes amid reports of LPG supply disruptions affecting restaurants and small eateries across the Capital. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In the letter, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon said several gurdwaras were facing difficulties in running their community kitchens as gas agencies had allegedly stopped supplying LPG cylinders amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“While larger gurdwaras have piped natural gas (PNG) connections, many smaller gurdwaras depend on LPG cylinders to run their langar kitchens,” the letter mentioned.

Any disruption in supply could affect the daily community meals served to devotees and visitors, it added.

The DSGMC, a statutory body established under the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971, manages several major gurdwaras in the city, including Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where thousands of people are served free meals every day.

The request comes amid reports of LPG supply disruptions affecting restaurants and small eateries across the Capital, forcing some establishments to scale down operations. The Delhi government, however, has maintained that fuel supplies remain normal and has urged residents not to panic-buy or hoard LPG cylinders.