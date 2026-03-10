Bengaluru, Chennai restaurants may halt ops today amid LPG shortage, claim owners

Several hotel associations across India have reported a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, just days after the prices of both commercial and domestic gas cylinders were increased nationwide. Hotel associations in Bengaluru and Chennai flagged disruptions, warning that restaurants in the respective cities may be forced to halt operations on Tuesday, March 10, if the LPG supply was not restored. A delivery staff unloads liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from a truck at a distribution point in Mumbai. (AFP)

The development comes amid a hike in oil prices globally due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US which has triggered unrest across the Middle East. The situation has triggered concerns of a further spike in energy prices, given Iran's targeting of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane through which a fifth of the world’s oil is transported.

Bengaluru, Chennai eateries shut down? The Chennai Hotels Association and the Bangalore Hotels Association on Monday claimed that commercial LPG supply to restaurants in both cities have taken a massive hit. "Since the gas supply has stopped, the hotels will be closed from tomorrow," the association in Bengaluru said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Besides, the body also said that the disruption in operations could impact common people, students, and medical professionals, who rely on the hotels for daily meals.

The Chennai hotels body also issued a similar statement, as it sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter. “Commercial LPG distributors have completely stopped supplying cylinders, stating that they have no stock available. As a result, many restaurants are forced to shut down,” the body said in a tweet.

It also said that existing banquet bookings taken by hotels will be impacted, along with the supply of food to IT parks and college hostels.