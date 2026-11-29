The Rajasthan High Court has granted relief to actor Salman Khan in a case concerning an allegedly misleading advertisement for a pan masala brand, staying proceedings against him before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jodhpur.

Salman Khan

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Confirming the development to HTCity, Khan’s legal representative from DSK Legal, Parag Khandhar, says, “This consumer proceeding initiated before district consumer forum at Jodhpur is stayed by Rajasthan High Court by its order dated 26 November 2026.” The High Court’s order also stays all further proceedings in the complaint pending before the district commission.

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The development comes after the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s circuit bench issued notices to Khan and the pan masala manufacturer while hearing a revision petition challenging an earlier order in the matter.

The petition was filed by a Jodhpur resident who questioned how a pan masala pouch priced between ₹5 and ₹10 could contain saffron, which costs around ₹4 lakh per kg. He also questioned the authenticity of signatures on documents submitted by Khan before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Jodhpur, and sought the actor’s personal appearance as well as a forensic examination of the disputed signatures.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the district commission rejected his requests, prompting him to approach the state commission through a revision petition. Khan subsequently moved the High Court, challenging the consumer commission’s jurisdiction and its authority to hear the matter. His petition also clarified that his association with the product was limited to his role as its brand ambassador. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the district commission rejected his requests, prompting him to approach the state commission through a revision petition. Khan subsequently moved the High Court, challenging the consumer commission’s jurisdiction and its authority to hear the matter. His petition also clarified that his association with the product was limited to his role as its brand ambassador. {{/usCountry}}